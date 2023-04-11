Twitter ex-CEO Parag Agarwal sues Elon Musk over unpaid legal fees2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 02:31 PM IST
- Parag Agrawal, ousted last year by new owner Elon Musk, and other former executives said in a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit Monday that they’ve spent more than $1 million on lawyers in connection with the probes and shareholder lawsuits over their management of the firm
Twitter Inc.’s former chief executive officer revealed the US Justice Department and the US Securities and Exchange Commission investigated the social-media platform in the past as part of his effort to force the company to cover legal fees related to lawsuits and government probes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×