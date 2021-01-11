Twitter, Facebook and others silenced Trump. Now they learn what’s next

Twitter, Facebook and others silenced Trump. Now they learn what’s next6 min read . 09:10 AM IST
- The social-media platforms’ recent actions show the companies’ influence over online discourse
Silicon Valley’s moves to eject President Trump from social media represent a display of power the companies have avoided making for nearly four years. Now Twitter Inc., Facebook Inc. and others must reckon with what comes next.
In a span of a couple of days, Twitter and Facebook—Mr. Trump’s main social-media megaphones—took action to silence the president’s personal accounts or online communities devoted to him, citing rules prohibiting content that incites violence. They were joined by companies such as Snap Inc. and Reddit Inc.
