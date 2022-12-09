Twitter Files 2: The 10 big revelations on right-wing users2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 08:44 AM IST
- Teams of Twitter employees build blacklists, to prevent disfavored tweets from trending, an independent journalist said
Part two of Twitter Files is out and independent journalist Bari Weiss has unveiled more "dark" secrets of the social media platform. Weiss claimed that Twitter had a "secret blacklist" before Elon Musk took over the company. And, that "secret blacklist" was made by the employees which suppressed the voices of right-wing commentators. Citing some of the conservative accounts such as talk show host Dan Bongino, and Stanford University’s anti-COVID lockdown advocate Dr Jay Bhattacharya, Weiss claimed they were targeted for suppression by Twitter.