Twitter Files: US govt demanded suspension of 250,000 accounts, says Elon Musk

Twitter Files: US govt demanded suspension of 250,000 accounts, says Elon Musk2 min read . 08:39 AM IST
- Elon Musk has claimed that the US government agency ‘demanded’ the suspension of 250,000 accounts, including journalists and Canadian officials
In the latest series of Twitter Files, billionaire Elon Musk has claimed that the US government agency "demanded" the suspension of 250,000 accounts, including journalists and Canadian officials.
"US govt agency demanded suspension of 250k accounts, including journalists & Canadian officials!" tweeted Musk.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO replied to journalist Matt Taibbi's Twitter thread. Taibbi revealed the US government's mounting pressure on the social media platform to work hand-in-hand with Congress to hunt for Russian meddling on the platform.
The new release of internal Twitter correspondence details the relationship between the social media company and government agencies.
Taibbi wrote that Twitter's subsequent task force to hunt Russian influence on the platform showed "no coordinated" effort and mostly "lone-wolf" accounts with low ad spends.
However, Twitter's subsequent task force to hunt Russian influence on the platform showed "no coordinated" effort and mostly "lone-wolf" accounts with low ad spends, reported Fox News.
These accounts were described based on criteria like "'Describing the coronavirus as an engineered bioweapon,' 'blaming "research conducted at the Wuhan institute,' and 'attributing the appearance of the virus to the CIA'," according to Taibbi.
The GEC report included a list of accounts that followed "two or more" Chinese diplomatic accounts and was 250,000 names long.
Notably, an earlier batch of the "Twitter Files" showed former President Donald Trump was de-platformed after pressure from the social media company's employees.
Off lately, there have been many changes on Twitter after Musk became the CEO of the microblogging site. Recently, he announced a change in the User Interface of the platform's 'Bookmarks' feature.
Musk hinted that the upcoming changes would make it "Easy to create folders to bookmark tweets into various categories".
Musk had earlier announced "Significant backend server architecture changes" on the platform.
The multi-billionaire announced earlier on that the new Twitter Policy will not only follow science but also question science, reasonably.
"New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," Musk tweeted.
Musk stated, "Anyone who says that criticizing them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist," in a follow-up tweet to his initial policy statement.
