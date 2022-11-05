Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologises for growing company 'too quickly’

Founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey on Saturday broke his silence on the massive layoffs Twitter Inc. employees, or Tweeps, encountered on Friday. The overhaul of the company unleashed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk saw the global workforce being cut into half after reportedly 3700 employees were handed the pink slip out of a 7500 global workforce.
Elon Musk took complete control of Twitter after he bought the company for a whopping USD 44 billion late last month and dissolved the board of directors. This made Musk the sole owner of the company.
Jack Dorsey in his Twitter post said that regrets growing the company too quickly as the social media platform downsizes following its sale to Elon Musk.
“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that." Dorsey wrote on Twitter.
Showing support to all the tweeps that were let go and who took to Twitter with the hashtag love where you work, and the blue heart, Dorsey further wrote, "I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand. 💙
Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk on Thursday and Friday slashed over half the staff, affecting almost every team at the company. The Twitter India team saw a massive chunk leave as 190 of the 200 employees were sacked, leaving only ten in office.
The cuts, expected to involve about 3,700 jobs, have fueled questions about whether Twitter will have the resources to keep crucial systems running effectively, including during the US midterm elections on Tuesday.
Dorsey remains an indirect shareholder in the site, after rolling over roughly 18 million Twitter shares into Elon Musk’s X Holdings I. He has endorsed Musk’s purchase, saying in April when the deal was first announced that the company was “owned" by Wall Street and said that taking it private was the “correct" first step.
