Twitter hack due to human intervention not security loopholes

Such tools allow the platform to fix problems with a user’s account, look at their IP addresses, where the account was created and much more. By Twitter’s own admission, the hackers had access to personal data for many of these accounts, could initiate password reset requests on 45 of these and in eight of the cases, they even used the “Your Twitter data" tool to download user data. This is a tool that platforms like Twitter, Facebook etc. offer so the user can see what data a platform has on you, and download it.