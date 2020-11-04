Micro-blogging site Twitter on Wednesday flagged a "disputed" label on a tweet from President Donald Trump, in which he accused the rival Joe Biden campaign of trying to "steal" the tightly-contested presidential election .

Minutes after Biden told supporters he expected to win, Trump fired off a tweet, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

View Full Image Donald Trump tweet.

Twitter was quick enough to place the Donald Trump tweet behind a warning, saying "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

The social media giant said the tweet violates a rule rolled out for this election that requires such tweets to be backed by calls from at least two of seven specified news organisations.

This is not the first time the micro-blogging site flagged Trump's tweet. Twitter has taken similar action against the US President's account in the past.

Meanwhile, President Trump also tweeted that he will be making a statement tonight. “I will be making a statement tonight," Trump wrote. “A big WIN!"

Facebook also flagged the post of Trump. “Final results may be different from initial vote counts, as ballots counting will continue for days and weeks," Facebook said, quoting Bipartisan Policy Center.

Flagging the post, Facebook said, “the winner of the 2000 US Presidential Election has not been projected."

US election result 2020

Joe Biden has taken a lead over President Donald Trump in the closely-fought US presidential election 2020, though the incumbent president is fast catching up, as per projections by leading American news outlets.

Meanwhile, in an impressive show, all the four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers -- Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi -- have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives.

The Indian-American community has emerged as a force to reckon with for the first time in the history of the US presidential election.





