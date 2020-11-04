US President Trump said that he will be making a statement tonight.

Biden campaign trying to steal election, says Trump; Twitter hides 'misleading' post

Minutes after Biden told supporters he expected to win, Trump fired off a tweet, 'We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!'