Twitter 'inadvertently' limited engagements on Trump's disputed election tweets

Popular microblogging site Twitter added further restrictions to Donald Trump's official Twitter account, as some users on the social media platform had noticed that the ability to like, re-tweet or reply to the US President's tweets with a "disputed" label was not working.

Also, copying the URL of one of Trump's disputed tweets also seemed to be disabled, and quote-tweets were not appearing in search results.

Twitter user Ryan D Pants put out a list of restrictions for Trump's election fraud tweets:

1) Like, re-tweet, reply, copy URL actions are disabled

2) All counts disabled

3) Quote tweets allowed, if you click through the warning

4) Quote tweets undiscoverable. No visible semantic connections. No search.

holy shit it’s real pic.twitter.com/L3MJ1IQBf8 — Ryan D Pants (@sixfoot6) December 12, 2020

However, few were able to access and like the US President's tweets. The Verge staffers said that they could engage with 'disputed' tweets of Trump by clicking through the warning label, however, others couldn't.

On flagged Trump tweets

Twitter has said that it had "inadvertently" limited engagements for a brief period on Trump's tweets with "disputed" labels but later reversed its action.

In an emailed statement, a Twitter spokesman told Reuters, "We inadvertently took action to limit engagements on the labeled Tweet you referenced. This action has been reversed."

This was reported by The Verge and The Hill earlier on Saturday.

As part of its efforts to curb misinformation, Twitter has started to add "multiple warnings and other disputed tweet labels" to tweets from the official account of Donald Trump ahead of the 3 November US presidential election this year.

74-year-old Trump has been firing off tweet after tweet, since the presidential race was called for Joe Biden, alleging voter fraud without providing any evidence to support his claim.

Trump also made such tweets on Saturday, including one in which he falsely claimed that he won the election in a "landslide" in "legal votes". Twitter flags his tweets with labels saying - "This claim about election fraud is disputed" or "multiple sources called this election differently."

The social media firm had last month announced that Trump will be subjected to the same Twitter rules like any other user when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on 20 January.

