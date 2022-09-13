The platform is “over a decade behind the industry's best standard," he said, also describing the situation as “ticking bomb of security vulnerabilities.". “This is a big deal for all of us. They don’t know what data they have, where it lives and where it came from and so, unsurprisingly, they can’t protect it. It doesn't matter who has keys if there are no locks," Zatko said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}