Twitter is very slow in India: Elon Musk
‘Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia & many other countries. This is a fact, not a 'claim’. 10 to 15 secs to refresh homeline tweets is common
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has stated that Twitter is "very slow" in India and numerous other nations.
“Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia & many other countries. This is a fact, not a “claim". 10 to 15 secs to refresh homeline tweets is common. Sometimes, it doesn’t work at all, especially on Android phones. The only question is how much delay is due to bandwidth/latency/app," Musk, Twitter’s new owner, tweeted.
In another tweet, he said he would “like to apologise for Twitter being super slow in many countries. The app is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!
I was told ~1200 RPCs independently by several engineers at Twitter, which matches # of microservices. The ex-employee is wrong," he said.
In another tweet, he said “Same app in the US takes ~2 secs to refresh (too long), but ~20 secs in India, due to bad batching/verbose comms. Actually useful data transferred is low.
There are ~1200 “microservices" server side, of which ~40 are critical to Twitter working at all, according to the server control team.
Trimming down that 1200 number, reducing data usage, serialised trips & simplifying the app are all needed to improve the speed of use.
Since the tech billionaire took control of Twitter almost three weeks ago, he has fired half of the company's more than 7,000 employees, fired most of its executive leadership, and made it mandatory for those who are still employed to return to the office immediately.
He has also ended remote work, eliminated monthly "days of rest," and provided free food to those who are still employed. Additionally, he has advised employees to prepare for long hours, stated that "the road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed," and warned that the company could file for bankruptcy if the company does not stop losing money quickly.
With inputs from agencies
