05 Nov 2022
Close to 700 employees working at Twitter have H-1B status, which is 8% of the company’s 7,500 employees
The mass firing at Twitter has acted as a double whammy for some foreign nationals working in the US office as losing their jobs has put their immigration status under threat. Most of them, who are in the country with H-1B, L-1 and O-1 visas, are on a desperate job hunt as in the next few days, they will either have to find another company to sponsor them or leave the United States.