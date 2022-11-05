Twitter job cuts become double whammy for H1B visa holders. What's next for them

The mass firing at Twitter has acted as a double whammy for some foreign nationals working in the US office as losing their jobs has put their immigration status under threat. Most of them, who are in the country with H-1B, L-1 and O-1 visas, are on a desperate job hunt as in the next few days, they will either have to find another company to sponsor them or leave the United States.

