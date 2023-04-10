Twitter labels NPR and BBC 'government-funded' organizations2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 05:39 AM IST
The Twitter policy states that the decisions will deamplify tweets from both companies, limiting their reach on a platform that remains a major communication tool for media outlets, celebrities, and officials.
After an uproar for labeling the US radio network NPR as ‘state-affiliated’ media and ‘government funded', Elon Musk's Twitter has backtracked and applied that new label to the BBC, which is funded predominantly by British households paying a license fee.
