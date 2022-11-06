Should one consider leaving the US during this period?

I would NOT leave the US and re-enter while no longer working for the employer even if you are getting paid. I think that is pretty risky. If you absolutely have to leave the US, then I would stay abroad and try to get a new job from abroad and have the H-1B change of employer petition filed for consular processing and then re-enter the US only after the new employer's H-1B petition is approved. Then you can re-enter the US carrying the new employer's I-797 (H-1B approval) with your existing, prior employer's visa, or seek a new visa based on the new employer's approval notice.