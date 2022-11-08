Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world4 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 06:03 AM IST
Elon Musk thinks firing content moderators will promote unmediated expression. Outside the US, it will have the opposite effect.
Elon Musk thinks firing content moderators will promote unmediated expression. Outside the US, it will have the opposite effect.
Twitter Inc. — now under new management, if that’s the right word — fired about half its workers over the weekend, a big story by anyone’s standards. Yet some teams and countries suffered worse — and that is a story with global political implications.