Twitter locks account of Chinese embassy in US over post on Uighur women

On Tuesday, then-acting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that China's actions against Uighur minorities amounted to "genocide," a label that his successor Antony Blinken agreed with during his confirmation hearings this week. China has maintained that it is fighting separatism and extremism in the region, where the United Nations has estimated up to 1 million Uighurs may be held in camps.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}