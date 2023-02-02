Twitter, Louvre, Costa Rica: As Adani loses ‘$ 100 billion’, here's list of things you can buy with the money
- With $100 billion, you could just buy around 250 Boeing 747s and set up your own private airline
- You can buy Twitter from Elon Musk for just $44 billion and splurge the rest to make it a better company
The share price of several firms of the Adani group tanked further on Thursday just a day after the conglomerate announced to call off its multi-billion-dollar public offering. In fact, in just over a week's time, the group has lost over $100 billion.
