The share price of several firms of the Adani group tanked further on Thursday just a day after the conglomerate announced to call off its multi-billion-dollar public offering. In fact, in just over a week's time, the group has lost over $100 billion.

Gautam Adani's empire has been thrown into turmoil following explosive allegations of accounting fraud on January 24 by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

As the news broke on Thursday, the first thing that sparked in our mind is ‘how big is $100 billion’ and ‘what can all be done with this huge share of money’. Here is a look at it.

How much is $100 billion in Indian rupees?

As per the current exchange, $100 billion is roughly ₹8.21 lakh crore. Now considering Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget had a total allocation of ₹10.21 lakh crore for all the states, it becomes even easier to calculate how significantly huge this money is.

And if you want to imagine even bigger, then count this. At the 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) in Copenhagen in 2009, developed countries made a commitment to mobilise $100 billion per year by 2020 for climate action

What can you buy for $ 100 billion?

With $100 billion, you can buy Twitter from Elon Musk for just $44 billion and splurge the rest to make it a better company.

Wanted to fly a plane, but never could? With $100 billion, you could just buy around 250 Boeing 747s and set up your own private airline.

To live like a King, you could buy the world’s largest royal domain The Palace of Versailles for $50 billion, which has 700 rooms, 600 paintings, 400 sculptures and 1,400 fountains. And with the rest, you can also buy the Whitehouse, Buckingham Palace, St. Petersburg’s Winter Palace, and Tokyo’s Imperial Palace. Or you could plan to buy the entire Louvre and all its contents.

In fact, with $100 billion you can even afford own Costa Rica, whose GDP is $90 billion dollars.

Or you can just spend the money to make the world a better place to live in.