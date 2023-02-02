To live like a King, you could buy the world’s largest royal domain The Palace of Versailles for $50 billion, which has 700 rooms, 600 paintings, 400 sculptures and 1,400 fountains. And with the rest, you can also buy the Whitehouse, Buckingham Palace, St. Petersburg’s Winter Palace, and Tokyo’s Imperial Palace. Or you could plan to buy the entire Louvre and all its contents.