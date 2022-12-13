Twitter mistakenly labels Norway govt's official account as Nigerian

Micro-blogging site Twitter in a gaffe on Tuesday has labelled Norway's foreign ministry as an organisation representing the African nation, Nigeria.
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere's Twitter account was also tagged as representing Nigeria, as was that of Norway' Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt which were later rectified by Twitter.
Dear "@TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway P.S. That also goes for Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore and Foreign Minister @AHuitfeldt," it tweeted.
Meanwhile, according to Twitter, labels on government accounts provide additional context for accounts heavily engaged in geopolitics and diplomacy.
Labels on state-affiliated accounts provide additional context about accounts that are controlled by certain official representatives of governments, state-affiliated media entities and individuals associated with those entities.
The label appears on the profile page of the relevant Twitter account and on the Tweets sent by and shared from these accounts. Labels contain information about the country the account is affiliated with and whether it is operated by a government representative or state-affiliated media entity.
Additionally, these labels include a small icon of a flag to signal the account’s status as a government account and of a podium for state-affiliated media.
How government accounts are defined by Twitter
Twitter's focus is on senior officials and entities that are the official voice of the nation state abroad, specifically accounts of key government officials, including foreign ministers, institutional entities, official spokespeople, and key diplomatic leaders. Where accounts do not play a role as a geopolitical or official Government communication channel, we will not label the account.
Additionally, labels will distinguish between individual government accounts and institutional government accounts.
