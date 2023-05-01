Twitter monetisation: Elon Musk to charge 10% for content subscription after one year1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Elon Musk has been implementing modifications on Twitter to enhance its earnings, as the platform observed a decline in advertising revenue last year before he acquired it for $44 billion in October
In a bid to diversify its revenue resources, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the social media platform will start charging a 10% cut on content subscriptions after the first year. The development came after the changes in Twitter content policies which allowed users to offer their followers subscriptions to content.
