Elon Musk, the new Twitter chief who is known for his humorous replies, has again made it clear that he is stern about decision of charging $8 for blue tick or verification of accounts on the microblogging site.

In his latest tweet, Elon Musk posted a picture of black t-shirt with a caption on it. “Your feedback is appreciated. Now pay $8 (blue tick)," the caption read.

Just before this tweet, Musk also informed the users that Twitter usage is at an all-time high at present. He hoped that the high usage of Twitter does not let servers go down.

“Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol. I just hope the servers don’t melt!" he wrote in another tweet.

Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2022

Notably, this is not the first time that Musk has shown his stern attitude towards $8 decision for blue tick. Earlier on November 2, Musk gave the same reply to American Congress politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who commented over charges for blue tick verification.

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly attempting to sell people on the concept that 'free expression' is actually an $8/month membership plan," the politician tweeted earlier.

Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech is actually a $8/mo subscription plan — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2022

Musk replied, “Your feedback is appreciated. Now pay $8."

Elon Musk on November 6 confirmed that Twitter blue is expected to roll out in India in less than a month.

When a user named Prabhu tagged Musk and asked, “When can we expect to have the Twitter Blue roll out in India?" to which Musk replied, "Hopefully, less than a month."

Twitter updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Elon Musk’s first major revision of the social media platform.

The change comes a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal. The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of electric car maker Tesla cut half the staff at Twitter and has vowed to start charging users more.