Twitter: Musk stern about $8 for blue tick, here's what his latest tweet reads

Elon Musk, the new Twitter chief who is known for his humorous replies, has again made it clear that he is stern about decision of charging $8 for blue tick or verification of accounts on the microblogging site.
In his latest tweet, Elon Musk posted a picture of black t-shirt with a caption on it. “Your feedback is appreciated. Now pay $8 (blue tick)," the caption read.
Just before this tweet, Musk also informed the users that Twitter usage is at an all-time high at present. He hoped that the high usage of Twitter does not let servers go down.
“Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol. I just hope the servers don’t melt!" he wrote in another tweet.
Notably, this is not the first time that Musk has shown his stern attitude towards $8 decision for blue tick. Earlier on November 2, Musk gave the same reply to American Congress politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who commented over charges for blue tick verification.
“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly attempting to sell people on the concept that 'free expression' is actually an $8/month membership plan," the politician tweeted earlier.
Musk replied, “Your feedback is appreciated. Now pay $8."
Elon Musk on November 6 confirmed that Twitter blue is expected to roll out in India in less than a month.
When a user named Prabhu tagged Musk and asked, “When can we expect to have the Twitter Blue roll out in India?" to which Musk replied, "Hopefully, less than a month."
The change comes a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal. The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of electric car maker Tesla cut half the staff at Twitter and has vowed to start charging users more.
