Twitter offers to buy back outstanding bonds as Musk takes helm

Twitter Inc. launched an offer to buy back any and all of its outstanding bonds under a provision that allows investors to sell them back in the event of an acquisition.
The social-media company will purchase outstanding 3.875% senior notes due 2027 and 5% senior notes due 2030 at an offer price of 101% of principal plus accrued and unpaid interest, according to a filing Monday.
Elon Musk is now the sole director of Twitter after the removal of all other board members, the filing said.
Musk closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter last week.
