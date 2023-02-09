Twitter outage in US, users told they are over ‘daily tweet limit’
Twitter was down for more than 9,000 users in the United States at 5 pm Eastern Time, according to an outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
A massive spike of Twitter outage reports came on Wednesday when some users were unable to tweet on the microblogging website, prematurely encountering a message that said “You are over the daily limit for sending tweets".
