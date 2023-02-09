A massive spike of Twitter outage reports came on Wednesday when some users were unable to tweet on the microblogging website, prematurely encountering a message that said “You are over the daily limit for sending tweets".

The social media platform was down for more than 9,000 users in the United States at 5 pm Eastern Time, according to an outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The number of outages declined to 2,500 by 6 p.m. Eastern.

"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed," tweeted Twitter's support account on Wednesday.

The bug comes as billionaire owner Elon Musk has slashed Twitter's staff since taking over the company last October, leading to concerns about the viability of the service with fewer engineers.

The Information reported Musk told Twitter employees on Wednesday to pause on new feature development "in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up."

Is it a bug or a new change coming?

Since its outage, several Twitter users wondered whether its a bug leading to an outage or any new change coming to the social media platform with 'daily tweet limits. People have bombarded the microblogging website complaining of outages.

“A weird thing that happened during this Twitter outage / not totally sure if connected to the outage but since when are there “daily limits" for sending tweets?" a user wrote.

View Full Image Twitter down in the US.

Another user wrote, “this twitter outage was so excruciating i was so close to start sending messages via pigeons."

“Oh wow, twitter is having a big outage, but apparently you can still tweet by scheduling a tweet 1 minute in the future. Let's see if this works...," one more user commented.

"Virtually everyone on Twitter is being told they've hit their "daily limit" on tweets when they clearly have not. And the only way to tweet is to "schedule" them in advance. Possible outage or glitch? What's going on, @elonmusk?" another user asked.