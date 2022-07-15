Twitter outage: Twitter services restored following brief outage

'Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we're working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us,' Twitter wrote regarding the outage
Following Twitter was hit by a significant but brief outage that lasted for around 40 minutes worldwide on Thursday, its services were finally restored. However, several users reported seeing "over capacity" and "this page is unavailable" error messages, while some users are still facing this glitch on the micro-blogging site.
Additionally, the Twitter support took to their official Twitter handle and stated that they are trying to fix the problem in the interim. They wrote, "Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we're working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us."
The outage apparently affected nearly 2,000 users as of 9 am ET, down from the peak of 50,000 incidents an hour earlier, according to Reuters. This data is available on the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, according to Reuters.
Twitter had suffered another widespread outage in February that it blamed on a software glitch. Another social media firm also experienced outages, with Meta Platforms' Instagram with thousands of users on Thursday reporting issues with the photo-sharing application, according to Downdetector.com.
According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, nearly 24,000 users of Instagram were impacted by 5 pm ET, With Instagram stating "we're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal and apologize for any inconvenience."
Notably, the incident comes shortly after Twitter has embarked on a legal fight with Elon Musk over his moves to walk away from his $44 billion buyout bid that has roiled the company. Twitter has sued to force Musk to complete the deal after he said he was terminating it over issues including his argument that the company has not been forthcoming about the number of fake accounts, according to AFP report.
According to the Twitter lawsuit, Elon Musk made his unsolicited bid to buy Twitter without asking for estimates regarding spam or fake accounts, and even sweetened his offer to the board by withdrawing a diligence condition. Additionally, Twitter has defended its fake account oversight and has vowed to force Musk to complete the deal, which contained a $1 billion breakup fee.
