The netizens were not happy with Smith's actions. A brutal social media criticism ensued where some sided with Smith, others thought violence was definitely not the answer
In a wild, viral moment, so improbable many thought it had to be scripted, Hollywood star Will Smith rushed up to the Oscar stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian cracked a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.
The netizens were not happy with Smith's actions. A brutal social media criticism ensued where some sided with Smith, others thought violence was definitely not the answer.
But in their hurry to convey a message to the actor, the Twitter user probably forgot to cross-check whom they are addressing. It was also probably because the real Will Smith doesn't appear to have a verified Twitter account.
A red-haired podcaster also named Will Smith became the object of many messages.
The “wrong" Will Smith, who works in communications for video game developer Stray Bombay, in the end, had to come out and clarify that it is not him who the internet should be angry at.
“Real talk, I'm not the person you're upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living," he wrote.
"At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence," he continued.
Chris Rock made a joke. Will Smith took immediate offense.
And the Oscars suddenly had a scene like none other.
The exchange began when Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith's shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see it, all right?"
Following this, Will Smith — not long before he won best actor honors for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in “King Richard" — marched on stage and appeared to smack Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth," and the crowd hushed as it became clear this was no act.
Rock replied that he was just making a “GI Jane" joke — and Smith yelled back at him a second time.
“That was the greatest night in the history of television," Rock said, then resumed his role as presenter.
Smith apologized afterwards to many people — including tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams' daughters — but did not mention Rock in his apology.
