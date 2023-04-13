Twitter partners with eToro to let users trade in stocks, crypto

Twitter partners with eToro to let users trade in stocks, crypto1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:44 PM IST
An online trading and investing platform has teamed up with Twitter to provide users with live prices of various assets such as stocks, cryptocurrencies, and more. The collaboration also allows individuals to better engage in trading activities.
Twitter has partnered with an online trading and investing platform to allow netizens to access the real-time prices of cryptocurrencies, stocks and other assets. Those using the new feature will also be able to trade on these instruments using data made available through the Elon Musk-led platform's Cashtags feature.
