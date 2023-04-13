Twitter partners with eToro to let users trade in stocks, crypto

Twitter has partnered with an online trading and investing platform to allow netizens to access the real-time prices of cryptocurrencies, stocks and other assets. Those using the new feature will also be able to trade on these instruments using data made available through the Elon Musk-led platform's Cashtags feature.

While Twitter users have been able to view real-time trading data from markets-charting platform TradingView for quite some time now, this applied to a few assets such as the S&P 500 index and shares of certain companies such as Tesla.

With the latest collaboration, a new feature is being rolled out on the Twitter app and will allow users to trade using eToro and view market charts on an expanded range of financial instruments.

“Very excited to be launching a new $Cashtags partnership with Twitter which will enable Twitter users to see real-time prices for a much wider range of stocks, crypto and other assets as well as having the option to invest through eToro," the platform tweeted earlier in the day.

In December last year, Musk had said that Cashtags with data from TradingView was "one of the many product improvements for financial Twitter". With the update, users can click through to eToro's platform to see information about the asset, with an added option to invest.

Since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in late October, Musk has brought about a series of changes to the microblogging website, including rolling out a subscription-based plan for verified users and executing mass layoffs.

(With inputs from agencies)