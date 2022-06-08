Twitter plans to provide Elon Musk with data on bots: Report

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Twitter Inc plans to comply with Elon Musk's demand for data on fake accounts, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the company's thinking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Twitter Inc plans to comply with Elon Musk's demand for data on fake accounts, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the company's thinking.

The social media company will provide Musk with access to a stream of data comprising more than 500 million tweets posted every day, the Post reported.

The social media company will provide Musk with access to a stream of data comprising more than 500 million tweets posted every day, the Post reported.

Musk warned Twitter on Monday that he might walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the company if it fails to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

Musk warned Twitter on Monday that he might walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the company if it fails to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Twitter rose 1.6% in afternoon trading after the report.

Shares of Twitter rose 1.6% in afternoon trading after the report. {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.