Twitter played 'hide-and-seek' as I sought info on $44 billion deal: Elon Musk

Further, Musk says Twitter’s disclosures show that the actual number of monetizable daily active users, or mDAU as the industry calls it, is 65 million less than the 238 million Twitter has represented. According to Musk, Twitter also misrepresents how many of those users view advertising, the company’s main source of revenue. By his estimate, fewer than 16 million users see the majority of ads and should be counted as “monetizable."