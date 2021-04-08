Twitter pokes at China with emoji supporting #MilkTeaAlliance

Chinese officials have also increasingly embraced Twitter to counter criticism on a range of topics from snuffing out the democracy movement in Hong Kong to allegations of forced labor in the far west region of Xinjiang. Twitter now labels such accounts as government entities, and in January it used its policy against dehumanization to lock the official account for the Chinese Embassy to the U.S. after a post that defended the Communist Party’s policies in Xinjiang.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}