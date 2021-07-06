Twitter restricts account of expert who mocked China leader

Premium Professor Anne-Marie Brady, University of Canterbury. Brady said Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Zoom and other big players in social media appeared to be getting into the habit of silencing Communist Party critics

2 min read . 06:58 PM IST

Nick Perry, AP

Professor Anne-Marie Brady said two of her tweets were temporarily marked 'unavailable' by Twitter and her account was temporarily restricted over the weekend, before it was restored on Monday. Twitter did not say what prompted its actions