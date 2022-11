New owner of Twitter Elon Musk on Monday, 8 November, declared a list of new rules for Twitter user. “Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they’re currently the following" he wrote on his post.

The new guidelines say, “our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely." Elon Musk, the ‘free speech advocate' has been facing a lot of backlash for firing ‘roughly 50%’ of the global employees at Twitter and levying a charge of $8 per month for maintaining a verified account.

Musk in his statement also mentioned that the rules are prone to change from time to time keeping in mind the need to ‘maintain a healthy space for public conversation’

Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they’re currently the following: https://t.co/Ut1tXuefso — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

The rules that were released on Monday seem largely similar to what already existed, albeit with some additions. The additions include ‘Misleading and Deceptive Identities,’ which comes under the ‘Authenticity’ section.

The guidelines have been divided into five sections - Safety, Privacy, Authenticity, Enforcement and Appeals, and Third-party advertising in video content.

The Tesla CEO, who acquired the company in October in a $44 billion deal, began his ownership only last week.

Let's take a look at the news rules

Safety

Violence: Users have been barred from threatening violence against an individual or a group of people. Twitter has also stated that they prohibit the glorification of violence

Terrorism/violent extremism: Users have been asked not to threaten or promote terrorism or violent extremism

Child sexual exploitation: Twitter rulebook said they have zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation on Twitter

Abuse/harassment: Twitter users have been strictly warned against targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so, which includes wishing or hoping that someone experiences physical harm

Hateful conduct: Users have been barred from promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.

Perpetrators of violent attacks: Elon Musk led Twitter has informed that they will remove any accounts maintained by individual perpetrators of terrorist, violent extremist, or mass violent attacks, and may also remove Tweets disseminating manifestos or other content produced by perpetrators

Suicide or self-harm: Users cannot promote or encourage suicide or self-harm.

Sensitive media, including graphic violence and adult content: Users cannot post media that is excessively gory or share violent or adult content within live video or in profile or header images. Media depicting sexual violence and/or assault is also not permitted

Illegal or certain regulated goods or services: Users should not use Twitter for any unlawful purpose or in furtherance of illegal activities like selling, buying, or facilitating transactions in illegal goods or services, as well as certain types of regulated goods or services

Privacy

Private information: Users cannot publish or post other people's private information (such as home phone number and address) without their express authorization and permission.

Non-consensual nudity: A user cannot post or share intimate photos or videos of someone that were produced or distributed without their consent

Authenticity

Platform manipulation and spam: Users cannot use Twitter’s services in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behavior that manipulates or disrupts people’s experience on Twitter

Civic Integrity: Users should not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes.

Misleading and Deceptive Identities: This new addition to the set to previously decided rules say that users may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter.

Synthetic and manipulated media: Users should not deceptively share synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm

Copyright and trademark: User should not violate others’ intellectual property rights, including copyright and trademark.

Third-party advertising in video content

Users have been restricted from submitting, posting, or displaying any video content that includes third-party advertising, such as pre-roll video ads or sponsorship graphics, without our prior consent.