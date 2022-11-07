The Tesla CEO, who acquired the company in October in a $44 billion deal, has kept the offices of the micro-blogging platform on their toes with new rules, lay-offs an all-encompassing overhaul
New owner of Twitter Elon Musk on Monday, 8 November, declared a list of new rules for Twitter user. “Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they’re currently the following" he wrote on his post.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New owner of Twitter Elon Musk on Monday, 8 November, declared a list of new rules for Twitter user. “Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they’re currently the following" he wrote on his post.
The new guidelines say, “our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely." Elon Musk, the ‘free speech advocate' has been facing a lot of backlash for firing ‘roughly 50%’ of the global employees at Twitter and levying a charge of $8 per month for maintaining a verified account.
The new guidelines say, “our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely." Elon Musk, the ‘free speech advocate' has been facing a lot of backlash for firing ‘roughly 50%’ of the global employees at Twitter and levying a charge of $8 per month for maintaining a verified account.
Musk in his statement also mentioned that the rules are prone to change from time to time keeping in mind the need to ‘maintain a healthy space for public conversation’
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Musk in his statement also mentioned that the rules are prone to change from time to time keeping in mind the need to ‘maintain a healthy space for public conversation’
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The rules that were released on Monday seem largely similar to what already existed, albeit with some additions. The additions include ‘Misleading and Deceptive Identities,’ which comes under the ‘Authenticity’ section.
The rules that were released on Monday seem largely similar to what already existed, albeit with some additions. The additions include ‘Misleading and Deceptive Identities,’ which comes under the ‘Authenticity’ section.
The guidelines have been divided into five sections - Safety, Privacy, Authenticity, Enforcement and Appeals, and Third-party advertising in video content.
The guidelines have been divided into five sections - Safety, Privacy, Authenticity, Enforcement and Appeals, and Third-party advertising in video content.
The Tesla CEO, who acquired the company in October in a $44 billion deal, began his ownership only last week.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Tesla CEO, who acquired the company in October in a $44 billion deal, began his ownership only last week.
Violence: Users have been barred from threatening violence against an individual or a group of people. Twitter has also stated that they prohibit the glorification of violence
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Violence: Users have been barred from threatening violence against an individual or a group of people. Twitter has also stated that they prohibit the glorification of violence
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Terrorism/violent extremism: Users have been asked not to threaten or promote terrorism or violent extremism
Terrorism/violent extremism: Users have been asked not to threaten or promote terrorism or violent extremism
Child sexual exploitation: Twitter rulebook said they have zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation on Twitter
Child sexual exploitation: Twitter rulebook said they have zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation on Twitter
Abuse/harassment: Twitter users have been strictly warned against targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so, which includes wishing or hoping that someone experiences physical harm
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Abuse/harassment: Twitter users have been strictly warned against targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so, which includes wishing or hoping that someone experiences physical harm
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Hateful conduct: Users have been barred from promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.
Hateful conduct: Users have been barred from promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.
Perpetrators of violent attacks:Elon Musk led Twitter has informed that they will remove any accounts maintained by individual perpetrators of terrorist, violent extremist, or mass violent attacks, and may also remove Tweets disseminating manifestos or other content produced by perpetrators
Perpetrators of violent attacks:Elon Musk led Twitter has informed that they will remove any accounts maintained by individual perpetrators of terrorist, violent extremist, or mass violent attacks, and may also remove Tweets disseminating manifestos or other content produced by perpetrators
Suicide or self-harm: Users cannot promote or encourage suicide or self-harm.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Suicide or self-harm: Users cannot promote or encourage suicide or self-harm.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sensitive media, including graphic violence and adult content: Users cannot post media that is excessively gory or share violent or adult content within live video or in profile or header images. Media depicting sexual violence and/or assault is also not permitted
Sensitive media, including graphic violence and adult content: Users cannot post media that is excessively gory or share violent or adult content within live video or in profile or header images. Media depicting sexual violence and/or assault is also not permitted
Illegal or certain regulated goods or services: Users should not use Twitter for any unlawful purpose or in furtherance of illegal activities like selling, buying, or facilitating transactions in illegal goods or services, as well as certain types of regulated goods or services
Illegal or certain regulated goods or services: Users should not use Twitter for any unlawful purpose or in furtherance of illegal activities like selling, buying, or facilitating transactions in illegal goods or services, as well as certain types of regulated goods or services
Privacy
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Privacy
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Private information: Users cannot publish or post other people's private information (such as home phone number and address) without their express authorization and permission.
Private information: Users cannot publish or post other people's private information (such as home phone number and address) without their express authorization and permission.
Non-consensual nudity: A user cannot post or share intimate photos or videos of someone that were produced or distributed without their consent
Non-consensual nudity: A user cannot post or share intimate photos or videos of someone that were produced or distributed without their consent
Authenticity
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Authenticity
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Platform manipulation and spam: Users cannot use Twitter’s services in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behavior that manipulates or disrupts people’s experience on Twitter
Platform manipulation and spam: Users cannot use Twitter’s services in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behavior that manipulates or disrupts people’s experience on Twitter
Civic Integrity: Users should not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes.
Civic Integrity: Users should not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes.
Misleading and Deceptive Identities: This new addition to the set to previously decided rules say that users may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Misleading and Deceptive Identities: This new addition to the set to previously decided rules say that users may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Synthetic and manipulated media: Users should not deceptively share synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm
Synthetic and manipulated media: Users should not deceptively share synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm
Copyright and trademark: User should not violate others’ intellectual property rights, including copyright and trademark.
Copyright and trademark: User should not violate others’ intellectual property rights, including copyright and trademark.
Third-party advertising in video content
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Third-party advertising in video content
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Users have been restricted from submitting, posting, or displaying any video content that includes third-party advertising, such as pre-roll video ads or sponsorship graphics, without our prior consent.
Users have been restricted from submitting, posting, or displaying any video content that includes third-party advertising, such as pre-roll video ads or sponsorship graphics, without our prior consent.