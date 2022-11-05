The job cuts follow a week of uncertainty about the company's future under its new owner Elon Musk who has asserted that the actions were taken to attain economies of scale and make the USD 44 billion acquisition viable. The week after the billionaire took over and promised sweeping changes, workers around the world were checking two email addresses to find out if they still have a job, according to an internal memo sent to employees and seen by Bloomberg. An email to their work account means they’ve been retained. A letter in their personal inbox means they’ve been fired.

