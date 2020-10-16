Twitter says it’s investigating apparent global outage

Twitter says it’s investigating apparent global outage1 min read . 05:55 AM IST
(Bloomberg) -- Twitter said Thursday that it is investigating an apparent worldwide outage that has affected users from New York to Sydney.
“We know people are having trouble Tweeting and using Twitter. We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible," a Twitter spokeswoman told Bloomberg.
Earlier, the company had said on its status website it was investigating an “irregularity" with its APIs.
Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, has received at least 50,000 reports about problems with the social media platform, starting from about 5:15pm New York time.
