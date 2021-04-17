Subscribe
Twitter says services down for some users

Twitter says services down for some users

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California.
1 min read . 06:45 AM IST Reuters

  • Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon, the company said in a tweet.

Twitter Inc said late on Friday that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform.

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," the company said in a tweet.

Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

