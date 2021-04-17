Twitter says services down for some users

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Twitter Inc said late on Friday that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform.

Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

