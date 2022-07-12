Twitter shares take a hit after Elon Musk exits 44 billion takeover deal2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 06:14 AM IST
- Elon Musk announced the termination of a USD 44 billion Twitter purchase deal in a letter to the social media giant last week
Listen to this article
Following Elon Musk announcing his decision to terminate USD 44 billion takeover deal, Twitter shares witnessed a sharp decline, setting the stage for a legal battle. According to a report by The Hill citing FactSet data published by The Wall Street Journal on Monday, shares currently stand at USD 33.31 each, which is significantly lower than Musk's offer of USD 54.20 per share.