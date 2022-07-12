Twitter shares take a hit after Elon Musk exits 44 billion takeover deal

Twitter shares are now lower than they were in April, when Musk acquired his initial 9% stake in the company. Additionally, the shares of Musk-owned automotive company Tesla have dropped by 27% since Musk announced that he would buy Twitter, larger than the overall 10% drop in the S&P 500 over that period. This development comes at a time when the social media platform is planning a major legal action against Elon Musk over exiting the takeover deal. While Twitter shares closed 11% lower at $32.65, erasing about $3.2 billion in market value, shares in Tesla Inc. fell nearly 7%, according to Bloomberg report.