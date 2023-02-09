‘Twitter should be back up later tonight’: Elon Musk
Twitter was down for about 9,000 users in the United States at 5 pm Eastern Time, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The number of outages declined to 2,500 by 6 p.m. Eastern.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that the microblogging site should be back up later today after several users complained of not being able to tweet on Wednesday, prematurely encountering a message that said "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets."
