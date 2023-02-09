Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that the microblogging site should be back up later today after several users complained of not being able to tweet on Wednesday, prematurely encountering a message that said "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets."

“There are multiple internal and external issues with the app simultaneously. The service should be back on track later tonight," Musk tweeted early on Thursday.

Twitter was down for about 9,000 users in the United States at 5 pm Eastern Time, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The number of outages declined to 2,500 by 6 p.m. Eastern.

"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed," tweeted Twitter's support account on Wednesday.

The outage comes as billionaire owner Musk slashed Twitter's staff since taking over the company in October, raising concerns about the viability of the service with fewer engineers.

The Information reported Musk told Twitter employees on Wednesday to pause on new feature development "in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up."

Since its outage, several Twitter users wondered whether its a bug leading to an outage or any new change coming to the social media platform with 'daily tweet limits. People have bombarded the microblogging website complaining of outages.

“A weird thing that happened during this Twitter outage / not totally sure if connected to the outage but since when are there “daily limits" for sending tweets?" a user wrote.

“Oh wow, Twitter is having a big outage, but apparently you can still tweet by scheduling a tweet 1 minute in the future. Let's see if this works...," another user commented.

(With Reuters inputs)