Twitter starts 'task force' to remove spam bot, toxic content: Report
Twitter has combined a 'health' team to counter the spam bot debate.
Twitter is trying to make the platform ‘healthier’ by merging teams that are responsible for lowering spam bots and toxic content in response to claims made by a former executive that the firm did not effectively handle either task, according to a staff letter from August 23 seen by Reuters.