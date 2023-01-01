Twitter sued for nonpayment of rent for its office space in San Francisco

Twitter sued for nonpayment of rent for its office space in San Francisco1 min read . 07:41 AM IST
Twitter has been sued for failing to pay $136,250 in rent for its office space in San Francisco, US.
As reported by Bloomberg, the landlord, Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC, had notified the company on December 16 that it would be in default in five days unless the rent was paid. The company is on lease and is based on the 30th floor of the Hartford Building.
The tenant failed to comply, Columbia Reit said in the complaint filed on Thursday in state court in San Francisco.
Earlier the New York Times too had reported on 13 December about the non payment of rent. Twitter hasn’t paid rent on its headquarters, or any of its other global offices, in weeks, the NYT had reported.
Not just this, the company was also sued earlier this month for refusing to pay for two charter flights. Private Jet Services Group LLC claims it’s owed $197,725 for Berland’s October 26 flight from Teterboro, New Jersey, to San Francisco and a return flight the following day — the same day Musk closed the deal to buy Twitter. Berland was fired in early November, along with about half the workforce at the company.
According to a contract PJS had with Twitter, a designated representative at the social media company was required to book charters, but the flight service company said that practice wasn’t always followed and flights were booked by emails and text messages and paid without issue prior to Musk’s takeover.
Twitter, which doesn’t have a media department, didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The case is Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC v. Twitter Inc., CGC-22-603719, Superior Court, State of California (San Francisco).
(With inputs from agencies)
