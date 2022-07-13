Twitter sues Elon Musk for violating $44 billion deal3 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 05:48 AM IST
The microblogging site asked a Delaware court to order Musk to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share
The microblogging site asked a Delaware court to order Musk to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share
Listen to this article
Twitter Inc sued Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order him to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.