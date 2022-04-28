After his successful $44 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc., Tesla CEO Elon Musk now wants to buy Coca-Cola. He tweeted he will next buy Coca-Cola and put the cocaine back in it.

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," he tweeted. The tech tycoon was referring to the drink’s original recipe when it was launched in 1886 as a tonic for various ailments.

After creating a buzz over his Twitter deal and his emphasis on free speech, Musk's latest tweet is now going viral. In two hours, the tweet crossed 1 million likes, 200K retweets and 60K quote tweets.

There was one tweet suggesting Musk to ‘buy McDonalds to fix those damn ice cream machines.’

"Listen, I can't do miracles," tweeted Musk.

While the tweet read like a joke. But who knows, he might crack the deal five or ten years down the line. He first joked about buying Twitter in 2017 in an exchange on the platform with comedian Dave Smith. And 5 years down the line, he has proposed to buy 100% stake in the company.

Musk joined Twitter in 2010 and now has more than 85 million followers. His past tweets show how he has used social media to craft his public image as a brash billionaire unafraid to offend.