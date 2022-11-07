Twitter to delay changes to checkmark badges until after US midterm elections

Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new $7.99 a month service until after Tuesday's midterm elections, the New York Times reported on Sunday.
On Saturday, Twitter had rolled out the $8 verification service for selective iOS users as new owner Elon Musk worked to overhaul the platform’s verification system just ahead of the US midterm elections.
The social media website added, "Blue checkmark: Power to the people. Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow".
The company said the subscribers of Twitter Blue will receive fewer ads, could post long videos, and to get priority ranking for quality content.
"Coming soon... Half the ads and much better ones. Since you're supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we're going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant," the company said.
"Post longer videos: You'll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter. Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions, and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots," it said.
(With inputs from agencies)
