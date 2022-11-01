Twitter to deny Blue subscribers access to ad-free articles: Report1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 08:25 PM IST
Twitter Blue was launched last year as the platform's first subscription service that offered exclusive access to premium features
Twitter Inc, which was acquired last week by billionaire Elon Musk, will no longer allow subscribers of its Blue service to access ad-free articles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.