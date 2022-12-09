Twitter to free up crores of user names by deleting inactive accounts: Elon Musk

Twitter to free up crores of user names by deleting inactive accounts: Elon Musk1 min read . 02:08 PM IST
- Elon Musk has said that the social media giant will start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts.
Elon Musk on 9 December has said that the social media giant will delete crores of inactive user accounts.
Announcing in a Tweet, Musk wrote, “Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts"
In another tweet, he wrote, “These are obvious account deletions with no tweets & no log in for years."
Earlier in the day, the Twitter CEO said that in few week, tweets will show view count just like just like videos do. “Twitter is much more alive than people think," Musk said.
Musk also came up with a new update to the micro-blogging platform after the second instalment of the "Twitter Files" revealed how the company build blacklists and actively limited the visibility of certain accounts.
In a tweet, he wrote, "Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you've been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal."
The announcement followed a Twitter thread by journalist Bari Weiss, who has been granted access to company documents, saying that conservative commentators had their tweets downplayed by employees — a process known as “shadowbanning." She and writer Matt Taibbi have been publishing findings from the trove of documents in a series they have called “The Twitter Files" — with Musk cheering them on.
Last week, journalist Matt Taibbi in collaboration with Musk published "Twitter Files", documenting Twitter's internal communications to disclose links with political actors and with a focus on how the social network blocked stories related to Hunter Biden's laptop in the lead-up to the 2020 US Presidential election.
Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has said he’s trying to maximize free speech on the platform. But he’s also drawn outcry for allowing slurs and other hateful language to proliferate — a criticism that US Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, leveled on Thursday.
Musk said “hate speech impressions" are actually down by a third since he bought the company.
(More details awaited)
