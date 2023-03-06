Twitter to get 10,000 character limit? What Elon Musk said

Twitter to get 10,000 character limit? What Elon Musk said1 min read . 08:16 PM IST
Elon Musk did not clarify if the new feature would be available only to the Twitter Blue subscribers or will be open to non-paid users also.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday announced that the platform is working on expanding the tweet character limit to 10,000, in response to a user's query about adding code blocks to tweets.
A Twitter user,@ThePrimeagen posted a query on the platform saying, "the dev community and I were wondering if you could add code blocks to tweets?", to which Musk replied that the company will soon extend the longform tweets' character limit. Musk said, "We are extending longform tweets to 10k soon".
However, Musk did not clarify if the new feature would be available only to the Twitter Blue subscribers or will be open to non-paid users also.
Twitter had announced a month ago that it was increasing the tweet character limit to 4,000 for its Blue subscribers in the US. This was the second time in the company's history that it had changed its character count, with the first expansion in 2017, doubling the limit to 280 characters.
According to a Forbes report, Musk had previously suggested that subscription revenue is the only way for Twitter to remain financially stable in the long run. However, Twitter Blue has only about 180,000 subscribers, less than 0.2% of monthly active users.
Since taking over as CEO, Musk has made several changes to the platform, including introducing paid subscriptions for Twitter Blue badges, gold and silver ticks, and reinstating banned or controversial accounts. He has also stated that he sees a path for Twitter to have over one billion monthly users in the next 12 to 18 months.
