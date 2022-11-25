Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Twitter to launch 'Verified' service next week: Elon Musk

Twitter to launch ‘Verified’ service next week: Elon Musk

1 min read . 02:49 PM ISTLivemint
Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Elon Musk has said that Twitter will launch its ‘Verified’ service next week

Twitter will tentatively launch the "Verified" feature next week, CEO Elon Musk has said. This is days after pausing Twitter verification process, Musk on Friday tweeted that service will be 'tentatively' launched next week.

Elon Musk, Twitter CEO, said there would be a 'gold check' for companies, a' grey check' one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, irrespective of whether they are celebrities or not.

All verified accounts will be 'manually authenticated' before the check is activated, Musk said.

He called the move 'Painful, but necessary.'

"Twitter will provide a gold check mark for companies, a grey check for government, and a blue check mark for individuals (celebrity or not)," Elon Musk said in a tweet.

The move comes after Twitter paused the $8 per month Twitter Blue service, which allowed anyone to pay the subscription for the blue verification tick, as fake accounts mushroomed, and had said the sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29.

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," Musk tweeted on 22 November.

The blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.

 Thousands of Twitter employees have already been laid off, resigned, or fired by Musk, leaving critical workers stretched thin.

Musk has embarked on an enormous cost-cutting campaign since closing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

