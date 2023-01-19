Twitter to lay off more employees: Report

Twitter plans to fire 50 employees from its product team in the coming weeks, according to two sources familiar with the company, news website Insider claimed on January 18. The layoffs occur six weeks after Elon Musk, the company's top executive, had allegedly told colleagues there would be no further layoffs. It might result in less than 2,000 people working for the company, according to the report.

